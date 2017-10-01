FBR & Co Weighs in on Select Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:WTTR) – FBR & Co issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst T. Curran expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. FBR & Co has a “Buy” rating on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

WTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Select Energy Services (NASDAQ WTTR) opened at 15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,206,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,260,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,290,000.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company is provider of total water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The Company is engaged in sourcing and transfer of water prior to its use in drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing or fracking, which collectively referrd to as pre-frac water services.

