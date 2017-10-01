FBR & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Nike, Inc. (NKE)

FBR & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Nike’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

“NIKE reported F1Q18 EPS of $0.57 vs. FBR/consensus of $0.50/$0.48, reflecting SGA leverage of +48 BPS (vs. FBR/consensus of -0.50%/-0.99% and SGA expense guidance of +MSD), partially offset by GM decline of -180 bps (vs. FBR/consensus of –200 bps/–182 bps and guidance of –150 bps to –180 bps). Revenues were in line with flat guidance vs. FBR/consensus of +0.8%/+0.3%, driven by strong growth in international markets and Nike Direct offset by a decline in NA wholesale revenue. Management guided F2Q18 sales to +LSD (vs. FBR/consensus of +3.1%/+3.6%) and expects GM contraction for F2Q18 to be in line with F1Q18 (-180 bps vs. FBR/ consensus of –60 bps/–93 bps), while SGA is expected to grow +LDD (vs. FBR/ consensus of -40 bps/-18 bps). NKE experienced strong consumer responses to key products including Pegasus 34, Vaporfly, and Zoom Fly sneakers, and the Air VaporMax, which holds the number one premium sneaker market share in the US.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC cut Nike to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Vetr cut Nike from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $59.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $63.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 51.85 on Wednesday. Nike has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post $2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,117 shares of company stock valued at $20,935,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Nike by 41.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 114,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 51.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 104,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

