Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Syneron Medical (ELOS) Share Price

Headlines about Syneron Medical (NASDAQ:ELOS) have trended positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Syneron Medical earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.5143558997148 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Syneron Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of Syneron Medical (ELOS) remained flat at $11.00 on Friday. 3,905 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Syneron Medical has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

About Syneron Medical

Syneron Medical Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture, research, development, marketing and sale of equipment for the aesthetic medical industry and systems for dermatologists, plastic surgeons and other qualified practitioners. The Company’s aesthetic medical products are based on its various technologies, including Electro-Optical Synergy (ELOS) technology, which uses the synergy between electrical energy, including radiofrequency (RF) energy, and optical energy to provide aesthetic medical treatments.

