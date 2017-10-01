Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Stock Price

News headlines about United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Security Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9457259823062 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) traded down 1.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,518 shares. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.64.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Michael T. Woolf purchased 10,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Michele Mochizuki purchased 175,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares is the bank holding company for United Security Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a California state-chartered bank. The Bank operates in the segment of providing banking services to commercial establishments and individuals primarily in the San Joaquin Valley of California. The Bank offers a range of services for commercial customers and account holders, including online banking, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machine (ATM) services, payroll direct deposit, cashier’s checks, traveler’s checks, money orders and foreign drafts.

