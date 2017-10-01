Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) has been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust earned a news impact score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9716285923009 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have commented on WHLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) traded up 2.94% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 104,941 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $100.17 million. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -74.32%.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, CEO Jon S. Wheeler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $40,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,409.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and managing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio consisting of 74 properties, including 59 retail shopping centers and five freestanding retail properties totaling 4,906,511 gross leasable square feet of which approximately 94% were leased, one office property, eight undeveloped land parcels totaling approximately 70 acres and one redevelopment project.

