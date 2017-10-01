Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FPI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.75) on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Monday, June 19th. FBR & Co lowered shares of Farmland Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.95.

Farmland Partners (FPI) opened at 9.04 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $294.18 million, a PE ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 425.04%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,084,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $67,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 116,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership).

