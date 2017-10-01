Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 450 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/farmers-merchants-trust-co-of-chambersburg-pa-acquires-450-shares-of-cvs-health-corporation-cvs.html.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 85,743 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $7,128,673.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,802.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $199,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,078 shares of company stock valued at $56,650,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.32. 4,118,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 billion. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.