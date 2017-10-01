Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stake Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Facebook were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,365,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,262,607,000 after buying an additional 1,536,158 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $195,602,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,970,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,838,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 896,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $127,334,000 after buying an additional 882,228 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,643,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $517,583,000 after buying an additional 818,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ FB) traded up 1.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $170.87. 15,340,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.54. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.55 and a 12 month high of $175.49. The firm has a market cap of $496.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Facebook had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, August 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.95.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,837,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 60,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $10,389,431.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,069.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,665,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

