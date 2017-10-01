Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 284,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 589,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,041,000 after buying an additional 37,822 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen and Company reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.91 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.95.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) opened at 170.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.76. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.55 and a 12 month high of $175.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at $12,837,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 60,316 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $10,389,431.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,069.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667,406 shares of company stock worth $2,078,665,122 over the last 90 days. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

