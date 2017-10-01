F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of F5 Networks worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,397 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered F5 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.81.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $367,918.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $874,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $100,813.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $259,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,312 shares of company stock worth $2,675,607. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) opened at 120.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The network technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

