Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:XOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

XOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $20.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE XOG) opened at 15.39 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Extraction Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $309,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 743.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,822,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,062,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,944,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,142 shares during the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, formerly Extraction Oil & Gas, LLC, is an energy company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin) of Colorado.

