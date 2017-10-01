Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank lowered its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Express Scripts Holding by 11.4% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Express Scripts Holding by 20.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express Scripts Holding during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Express Scripts Holding by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Express Scripts Holding by 8.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $77.50.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Express Scripts Holding had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Express Scripts Holding news, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $249,327.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $71,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $357,317 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Express Scripts Holding

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

