Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) CEO Sells $223,131.72 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) CEO Paul R. Johnston sold 3,052 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $223,131.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) opened at 73.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $74.30.
Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Exponent had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 43.52%.
Several research firms have commented on EXPO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 89.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Exponent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
Exponent Company Profile
Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.
