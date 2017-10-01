Exa Corporation (EXA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Exa Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exa Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.5822931275979 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Exa Corporation alerts:

Shares of Exa Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA) opened at 24.18 on Friday. Exa Corporation has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $24.22. The stock’s market cap is $363.09 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

Exa Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Exa Corporation had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Exa Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exa Corporation will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Exa Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exa Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Exa Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Exa Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Exa Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Exa Corporation (EXA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/exa-corporation-exa-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

In related news, major shareholder Soros Fund Management Llc purchased 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $828,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 243,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,183 in the last three months. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exa Corporation

Exa Corporation develops, sells and supports simulation software and services that manufacturers use in design and engineering processes. The Company focuses primarily on the ground transportation market, including manufacturers in the passenger vehicle, highway truck, off-highway vehicle and train markets, as well as their suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for Exa Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exa Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.