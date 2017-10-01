Evolving Systems (EVOL) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.29

Press coverage about Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) has been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evolving Systems earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.5220811192991 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ EVOL) traded up 2.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,916 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.30. Evolving Systems has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc is a provider of software solutions for service enablement, on-device activation and management of services for connected devices for network operators. The Company operates in two segments: license fees and services revenue, and customer support revenue. Its service activation solution, Tertio is used to activate voice, video and data services for wireless, wireline and cable network operators.

