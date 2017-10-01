Evercore Wealth Management LLC Holds Stake in Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC continued to hold its stake in Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Partners were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

WPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price target on Williams Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Williams Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $42.00 price target on Williams Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded Williams Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In related news, Director H Brent Austin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.66 per share, with a total value of $38,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,976.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) opened at 38.90 on Friday. Williams Partners LP has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Williams Partners had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Analysts predict that Williams Partners LP will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West segment.

