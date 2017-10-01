Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $128,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $60,025.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $144,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $912,606 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) opened at 39.93 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

