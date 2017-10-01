ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,576 Shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex Corporation were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,243,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 85,684 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 33,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ GNTX) opened at 19.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. Gentex Corporation has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Gentex Corporation had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 23rd that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Gentex Corporation’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other Gentex Corporation news, CFO Steven R. Downing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $933,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Fred Bauer sold 239,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $4,148,802.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,771,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,013,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,506. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Gentex Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.36 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

About Gentex Corporation

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

