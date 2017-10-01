ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 198 Shares of ING Group, N.V. (ING)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Group, N.V. were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ING Group, N.V. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,039,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,313,000 after purchasing an additional 410,416 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in ING Group, N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ING Group, N.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ING Group, N.V. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 314,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Group, N.V. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ING Group, N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Group, N.V. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised ING Group, N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Group, N.V. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised ING Group, N.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Group, N.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ING Group, N.V. (ING) opened at 18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

ING Group, N.V. Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

