Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Stock

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of IBERIABANK Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,147.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ IBKC) opened at 82.15 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). IBERIABANK Corporation had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corporation will post $4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. IBERIABANK Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IBERIABANK Corporation by 37.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IBERIABANK Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IBERIABANK Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in IBERIABANK Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in IBERIABANK Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of IBERIABANK Corporation from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

IBERIABANK Corporation Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

