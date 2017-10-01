Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stake Held by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC continued to hold its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $33.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.24.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) opened at 26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.90. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

