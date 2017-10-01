Entergy Corporation (ETR) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy Corporation were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy Corporation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,927,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,680,000 after buying an additional 470,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,243,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,035,000 after purchasing an additional 154,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,721,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,419,000 after purchasing an additional 115,341 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 16.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,518,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,119,000 after purchasing an additional 485,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,018,000 after purchasing an additional 225,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $78,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $75,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,495 shares of company stock valued at $271,313. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR) opened at 76.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. The company’s market cap is $13.71 billion. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $81.83.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.91. Entergy Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Entergy Corporation’s payout ratio is -69.74%.

Entergy Corporation Profile

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

