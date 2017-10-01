Endurance International Group Holdings’ (EIGI) Sell Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their sell rating on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EIGI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) opened at 8.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. Endurance International Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Endurance International Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.84%. The company had revenue of $292.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Endurance International Group Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group Holdings news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 10,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $77,944.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Orlando sold 8,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $66,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,403 shares of company stock valued at $212,035. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings by 586.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings by 37.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group Holdings

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

