Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,500 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Lam Research Corporation worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 560,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,662 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 97,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation by 81.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation by 252.5% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 36,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Corporation in the second quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research Corporation news, COO Timothy Archer sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $1,492,766.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Newberry sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,476 shares of company stock worth $6,221,357. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ LRCX) traded up 1.77% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,347 shares. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.80.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.09. Lam Research Corporation had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post $12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lam Research Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.68.

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

