Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $13.27 Million Position in Aetna Inc. (AET)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aetna were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 300,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,645,000 after acquiring an additional 91,920 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,453,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AET. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Aetna from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Aetna in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Aetna in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

Shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) traded up 1.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $159.01. 2,038,200 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.70. Aetna Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $164.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.08. Aetna had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aetna Inc. will post $9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other news, EVP Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 10,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,675,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,734.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karen S. Lynch sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $2,472,527.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

