Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,253.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,456,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339,736 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 401.0% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,991,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,468,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,060,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $60,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE MMC) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. 2,010,094 shares of the stock were exchanged. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,319,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,091.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

