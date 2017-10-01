El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Restaurants & Bars” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare El Pollo Loco Holdings to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for El Pollo Loco Holdings and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco Holdings 0 4 1 0 2.20 El Pollo Loco Holdings Competitors 375 1725 2197 82 2.45

El Pollo Loco Holdings currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.97%. As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies have a potential upside of 12.02%. Given El Pollo Loco Holdings’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe El Pollo Loco Holdings is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares El Pollo Loco Holdings and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco Holdings $393.64 million $62.17 million 26.41 El Pollo Loco Holdings Competitors $2.04 billion $349.09 million -4.20

El Pollo Loco Holdings’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than El Pollo Loco Holdings. El Pollo Loco Holdings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of El Pollo Loco Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of El Pollo Loco Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

El Pollo Loco Holdings has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo Loco Holdings’ peers have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo Loco Holdings and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco Holdings 4.66% 9.56% 5.52% El Pollo Loco Holdings Competitors 1.75% 12.51% 1.76%

Summary

El Pollo Loco Holdings peers beat El Pollo Loco Holdings on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken. Every day in every restaurant, the Company marinates and fire-grills its chicken over open flames, and hand-slices whole tomatoes, avocados, serrano peppers and cilantro to make its salsas, guacamole and cilantro dressings from scratch. The Company also offers burritos, salads, tostadas, bowls, stuffed quesadillas and chicken entrees. The Company’s entrees include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Under 500 Calorie entrees, Ultimate Pollo Bowl, and Stuffed Chicken Avocado Quesadilla. As of December 28, 2016, the Company had 460 restaurants, consisting of 201 Company-operated and 259 franchised restaurants. The Company also offers additional proteins, such as shrimp, carnitas and beef.

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.