Eight Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE)

Eight Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canacol Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.15 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.75.

Shares of Canacol Energy (CNE) opened at 4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $729.57 million and a P/E ratio of 46.11. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia and Ecuador. It owns approximately 0.5% interest in Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia (OBC), which owns a pipeline system that focuses on linking Llanos basin oil production to the Cano Limon oil pipeline system.

