Education Realty Trust Inc. (EDR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Education Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,564 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.86% of Education Realty Trust worth $81,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Get Education Realty Trust Inc. alerts:

Education Realty Trust Inc. (EDR) opened at 35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. Education Realty Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $45.03.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Education Realty Trust Inc. will post $0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $30,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,745.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,550 shares of company stock worth $96,496 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDR. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Education Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Education Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Education Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Education Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/education-realty-trust-inc-edr-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Education Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Education Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.