EchoStar Corporation (SATS) vs. CommScope Holding (COMM) Head-To-Head Analysis

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) and CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EchoStar Corporation and CommScope Holding, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 1 2 0 2.67 CommScope Holding 0 5 8 0 2.62

EchoStar Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. CommScope Holding has a consensus target price of $41.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.06%. Given CommScope Holding’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CommScope Holding is more favorable than EchoStar Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

EchoStar Corporation has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope Holding has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EchoStar Corporation and CommScope Holding’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation $3.08 billion 1.78 $854.47 million $1.27 45.06 CommScope Holding $4.78 billion 1.34 $1.08 billion $1.21 27.45

CommScope Holding has higher revenue and earnings than EchoStar Corporation. CommScope Holding is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EchoStar Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of EchoStar Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of EchoStar Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CommScope Holding shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar Corporation and CommScope Holding’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 5.03% 2.87% 1.27% CommScope Holding 4.96% 33.38% 6.65%

EchoStar Corporation Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments. The Company operates through three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies (ETC) and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Company’s Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband services for the home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services and communication solutions to domestic and international consumers and enterprise and government customers. The ETC segment provides end-to-end video and broadcast technology products and services to businesses and directly to consumers. The ESS segment operates its business using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites. Its operations also include real estate and other activities.

CommScope Holding Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions. The Company’s solutions are found in the venues and outdoor spaces, including in data centers and buildings of all shapes, sizes and complexities; at wireless cell sites; in telecom central offices and cable head ends; in fiber-to-the-X (FTTX) deployments, and in airports, trains and tunnels. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers in over 100 countries through a network of more than 30 manufacturing and distribution facilities located around the globe. Its customers include global telecommunication operators and enterprise customers, including Fortune 500 enterprises and multi-system operators (MSOs).

