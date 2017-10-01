EATON VANCE MUN (EVN) is Robinson Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EATON VANCE MUN (NYSE:EVN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. EATON VANCE MUN makes up approximately 2.5% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EATON VANCE MUN were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

EATON VANCE MUN (EVN) remained flat at $12.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,557 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. EATON VANCE MUN has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.0541 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.

EATON VANCE MUN Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust intends to make monthly distributions of net investment income to common shareholders, after payment of any dividends on any outstanding Auction Preferred Shares (APS) and Institutional MuniFund Term Preferred (iMTP) Shares.

