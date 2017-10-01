Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Eaton Vance Corporation worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EV. Capital One National Association increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 44,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $2,350,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $2,181,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Eaton Vance Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, June 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eaton Vance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.21.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 73,982 shares of Eaton Vance Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $3,565,932.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,697,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,023,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 6,865 shares of Eaton Vance Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $335,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,954,666.

Shares of Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE EV) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 723,856 shares. Eaton Vance Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Eaton Vance Corporation had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $393.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corporation will post $2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Corporation Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

