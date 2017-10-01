easyJet plc (EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,330 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,330 ($17.89) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS AG set a GBX 1,425 ($19.16) price objective on easyJet plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays PLC set a GBX 1,185 ($15.94) price objective on easyJet plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of easyJet plc in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,583 ($21.29) price objective on shares of easyJet plc in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($17.48) price objective on easyJet plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,251.63 ($16.83).

easyJet plc (EZJ) opened at 1217.00 on Friday. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 851.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,444.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.78 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,233.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,222.23.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($16.31) per share, with a total value of £1,613.29 ($2,169.57). Insiders have acquired a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $529,491 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

