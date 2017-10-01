Eastern Bank Has $17.60 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & comprises approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Wells Fargo & by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE WFC) opened at 55.15 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo &’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo &’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Saturday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.07 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

About Wells Fargo &

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

