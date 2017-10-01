Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) is one of 19 public companies in the “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eagle Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1 0 3 0 2.50 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Competitors 99 377 981 28 2.63

Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.56%. As a group, “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eagle Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $245.88 million $83.99 million 10.02 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.57 billion $977.16 million 0.77

Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Pharmaceuticals. Eagle Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals 39.32% 66.30% 48.44% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Competitors -538.34% -41.67% -24.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes products, including Argatroban; Ryanodex; docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation; and Bendeka. Its advanced candidates include EP-3101 (bendamustine Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTD)) (EP-3101), EP-4104 (dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke (EHS)) (EP-4104), EGL-4104-C-1702 (dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia), EP-5101 (pemetrexed) (EP-5101) and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant). Its product portfolio focuses on oncology, critical care and orphan diseases. Bendamustine is an alkylating agent approved for use in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), that has progressed during or within six months of treatment with rituximab or a rituximab-containing regimen.

