Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (DNLMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (NASDAQ:DNLMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (DNLMY) traded up 0.000% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Dunelm Group Plc Unspon has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 19.424.

