DST Systems, Inc. (DST) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707,284 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.67% of DST Systems worth $329,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DST Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DST Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DST Systems by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 135,587 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in DST Systems by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in DST Systems by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 282,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 123,869 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DST shares. BidaskClub lowered DST Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on DST Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th.

Shares of DST Systems, Inc. (DST) opened at 54.88 on Friday. DST Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.90 million. DST Systems had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 35.46%. DST Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DST Systems, Inc. will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. DST Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

In other DST Systems news, CFO Gregg Wm Givens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,227,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,244.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,070 shares of company stock worth $59,817. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

DST Systems Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

