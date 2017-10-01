Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (DPS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE:DPS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.64% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group worth $271,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,408,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,174,000 after acquiring an additional 510,155 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

DPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr Pepper Snapple Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

In other news, insider Angela A. Stephens sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $701,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela A. Stephens sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $292,331.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,621.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE:DPS) opened at 88.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $81.05 and a 12 month high of $99.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.64%.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

