Donald W. Slager Sells 22,608 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) insider Donald W. Slager sold 22,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,493,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,289,052.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) opened at 66.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 20,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $69.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

