Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Position Raised by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 336.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI raised its position in Dominion Energy by 36.1% in the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (D) opened at 76.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.29. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post $3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.28%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

