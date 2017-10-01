Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Holdings Decreased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ DLTR) opened at 86.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $91.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post $4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Conrad M. Hall acquired 5,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary M. Philbin sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $236,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,849 shares of company stock worth $2,528,548. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

