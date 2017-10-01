Doliver Capital Advisors LP Invests $155,000 in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the second quarter worth $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 412.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) opened at 15.32 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 46,844 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $2,266,781.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,437.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 12,850 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,674.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

