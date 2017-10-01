Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SWZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Separately, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (The) by 13.8% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (The) alerts:

Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE SWZ) opened at 12.7686 on Friday. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/doliver-capital-advisors-lp-acquires-new-position-in-swiss-helvetia-fund-inc-the-swz.html.

About Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (The)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital through investment in equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies. The Fund may also acquire and hold equity and equity-linked securities of non-Swiss companies in limited instances.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.