Doliver Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (The) (SWZ)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SWZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Separately, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (The) by 13.8% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE SWZ) opened at 12.7686 on Friday. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.
About Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (The)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital through investment in equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies. The Fund may also acquire and hold equity and equity-linked securities of non-Swiss companies in limited instances.
