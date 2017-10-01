Dodge & Cox Has $2.23 Billion Stake in MetLife, Inc. (MET)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,636,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,250 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 1.9% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.82% of MetLife worth $2,232,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 71.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,672,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,778,000 after buying an additional 1,529,570 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,348,000 after buying an additional 175,311 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MetLife by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 822,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in MetLife by 14.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,433,000 after buying an additional 157,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,464,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc. (MET) opened at 51.95 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.18 and a beta of 1.44.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 1,777.98%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MetLife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. set a $51.00 price objective on MetLife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.95.

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

