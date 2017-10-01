Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 2,266 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 7.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 196.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 831,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) opened at 251.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.63 and its 200 day moving average is $241.70. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $208.38 and a 52-week high of $251.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $1.2346 dividend. This represents a $4.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price objective on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

