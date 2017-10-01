Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCK) Short Interest Up 32.5% in September

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,447,072 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 9,395,117 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,287,119 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,035.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Discovery Communications (DISCK) opened at 20.26 on Friday. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

