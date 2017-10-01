Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Takes $58.03 Million Position in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,649,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,027,000. YPF Sociedad Anonima makes up about 1.4% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.67% of YPF Sociedad Anonima at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anonima in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on YPF Sociedad Anonima and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. YPF Sociedad Anonima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) traded up 1.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,677 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company’s market cap is $8.75 billion.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

