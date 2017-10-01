Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Has $19,412,000 Stake in Intelsat S.A. (I)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT continued to hold its position in shares of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,343,791 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 5.33% of Intelsat worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intelsat S.A. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/discovery-capital-management-llc-ct-has-19412000-stake-in-intelsat-s-a-i.html.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE I) traded down 1.88% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 336,744 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07. Intelsat S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.16 million. Intelsat had a net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intelsat S.A. will post ($0.78) EPS for the current year.

I has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC raised Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Intelsat in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA operates in satellite services business. The Company provides satellite services to its communications customers around the world. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers (ISPs).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.