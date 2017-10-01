Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Boosts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358,055 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up about 5.2% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.35% of Xilinx worth $215,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 336,588 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,503 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $2,376,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Xilinx by 31.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,949 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $6,328,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Steven L. Glaser sold 15,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,000,643.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,088.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $1,744,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,574. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/discovery-capital-management-llc-ct-boosts-position-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.47 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays PLC raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ XLNX) traded up 0.91% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,284 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.