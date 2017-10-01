Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 84,060 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,142,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.13% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation worth $124,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE SEM) opened at 19.20 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Select Medical Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post $0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Chernow sold 133,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,374,496.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,027,197.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on Select Medical Holdings Corporation from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Select Medical Holdings Corporation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The Company’s segments include specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation, Concentra and Other. The specialty hospitals segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of long term acute patients and hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive medical rehabilitation care.

